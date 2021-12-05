Annual golf tournament raises $55,000

A funding boost for 20 local organizations thanks to an annual golf tournament held by Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

McNamara hosted his 12th annual tournament in September at Beach Grove Golf and Country Club, which raised $55,000.

He says every year, the tournament selects a main benefactor and this year's benefactor was the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park.

McNamara says the miracle park received $30,000.

"At the end of the tournament and after all expenses paid, we transferred to them $30,000 to the miracle park which they can utilize for their miracle league," says McNamara.

McNamara says charities have taken a hit during the pandemic.

"It was an opportunity for us to be able to give kind of a little bit of a boost, help carry them through some dark days, says McNamara.

McNamara says it was a great event.

"We're very pleased with a very successful tournament that we handed out $55,000 in the proceeds to all of our charities," says McNamara.

McNamara says the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event raised $10,000 more compared to the event held in 2019.