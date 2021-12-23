Annual Grow On Windsor campaign brings in more than $255k
The community has come through in a big way to help support the annual Grow On Windsor fundraising campaign.
Over $255,000 has been raised for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation
It was the seventh year for the event which sees participants grow facial hair all November in an effort to raise awareness and funds.
The cash will be used to purchase new equipment while supporting cancer research and treatment for men in our region.
Last year's campaign raised over $340,000.