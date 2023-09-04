Annual Labour Day celebrations set for Lanspeary Park in Windsor

A large crowd is expected for the annual Labour Day celebration in Windsor-Essex.

The celebration is organized by the Windsor and District Labour Council and will get underway with the annual parade.

The parade route will begin at the Unifor union hall on Turner Road before heading west on Tecumseh Road to Parent Avenue.

From Parent, the parade will head north toward Ottawa Street before turning right to head down Ottawa and finish as Lanspeary Park.

In the past, the parade and celebration always ended at the Fogular Furlan Club but a change has been made this year.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

The parade route is expected to take about an hour and 20 minutes to complete.

The park celebration and a classic car show also start at 10 a.m. at Lanspeary Park.