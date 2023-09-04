Annual Labour Day parade theme this year is 'to lift everyone up'

Hundreds of individuals walked in this years Labour Day parade, in a day that signifies how important it is for unions to stick together, and this year's theme, according to the Canadian Labour Congress, is to lift everyone up.

The parade, which started at 10 a.m. on Monday morning, saw dozens of different unions walking together, including Unifor Local 195, Local 444, Local 200, Public Service Alliance of Canada, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Ontario Public Service Employees Union, CUPE 543, and many more.

This year is more important than ever as Unifor and the Detroit Three are in contract talks, and the education associations are in negotiations with the province, with EFTO and OECTA holding a strike vote in the upcoming weeks, while unions such as Unifor Local 240 and 1959 just ratified a new contract agreement after a six month long strike.

Public Service Alliance of Canada during the 2023 Labour Day parade. Sept. 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Dave Cassidy, President of Unifor Local 444, says it was great to see everyone involved.

"This is our time, right? This is our day, this is our holiday. This is what unions fought for. I mean, so everybody to come out here with their families is just wonderful when we see this."

Cassidy says there hasn't been anything new in contract talks, aside from Unifor national president Lana Payne choosing Ford as the target company.

"Lana picked Ford to lead the way, and they're going to set the pattern for us. Are we disappointed from Stellantis, sure we are, I mean everybody wants to lead the way. However, they're going to set a good pattern, we're happy, and we'll see what they come back with."

Mario Spagnuolo, local President of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, says there is a lot of local support.

"We have people from all around the community, and from all sectors of the economy here supporting each other, and celebrating Labour Day. And living up to the theme that the CLC has which is 'lifting everyone up'."

Unifor Local 1959 during the 2023 Labour Day parade. Sept. 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Spagnuolo adds that education workers are trying to make an improvement in the investment that the government makes in public education, but they have not gone to the table to do so.

"We obviously have been working without a contract for a year, so that is on the forefront of a lot of education workers as they go into school. But, we also have the automotive sector that's without a contract and they're currently in negotiations. We have the Salt workers who just ratified after a very lengthy strike of over six months. So there's a lot of different reasons why we're here."

The celebration was organized by the Windsor and District Labour Council.

The parade started at Unifor Union Hall on Turner Road and finished at Lanspeary Park.