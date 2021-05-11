Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award to Honour All Windsor-Essex Nurses Once Again

The annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award is once again going out to all nurses across the region.

In past years, the region's top nurse would be awarded the honour, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that.

Lois' son John Fairley says, for the second year in a row, the award is being given to every nurse in Windsor-Essex for their dedication and hard work during these trying times

He says honouring all nurses again was a no-brainer.

"They've carried on. Nurses in the ER and nurses at hospice and nurses caring for people at home and nurses in walk-in clinics. So we don't overlook anything and when you look at the whole year together, how do you pick one?"

Fairley says nurses have been more important than ever since the pandemic began.

"You can't go anywhere, you can't hear any story on the news, not many do not mention the fact of how important the nurses have been to them and the care of other people or what the nurses did over and above what was expected of them during this pandemic."

He says, even in the face of danger, our nurses press on.

"When we looked at this year, for another year we've lived the life of being in this pandemic. The value and the worth of our nurses throughout Windsor and Essex County has risen to the top of being just extraordinary."

This is the 14th year for the award which recognizes the dedicated and outstanding nurses making a difference in our community on a daily basis.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi