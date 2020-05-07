Annual Muslim Food Drive Goes Digital

A great start for an annual fundraiser to help area food banks across Windsor, even though it is completely digital.

The 15th annual Muslim of Windsor Share the Spirit Ramadan Food Drive usually culminates with a food drive at the mall, but that was impossible given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course you would never think of cancelling a food drive,” says Co-ordinator Sousan Khaled. “The charities and food banks around Windsor are really suffering, so it is a perfect opportunity to do this, but I was thinking how am I going to get this to fly still.”

Khaled says it is disappointing not to have the food collection at the mall this year.

"The only thing that is going to be missing is the mall aspect, which was a beautiful thing because it was a celebration, like the end of Ramadan would be our big festival."

So far, more than $13,000 of the $17,000 goal has been raised. The money will be divided among 17 Windsor charities in the form of gift cards for Super Store.

People who want to donate can go onto the Windsor Islamic Association Website.