Annual Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine Festival runs this weekend in Leamington

The annual Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine Festival runs today until Sunday in Leamington.

This is the 38th year for the festival and will feature entertainment, music, Lebanese food, worship, and even a chance for people to camp outside of the church.

Over 10,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Leamington Lebanese Club, as this year is the 40th anniversary of the Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine.

Nine buses filled with people will make their way from Montreal for the event, as well as four buses from Michigan.

Paul Tawil, Manager of the Leamington Lebanese Club, says there is a lot going on for the weekend.

"In the evening we have masses for the Shrine and the church, and bishop Paul Tabet is coming to do all of the masses with us here and the celebration. Then we have entertainment and food, all Lebanese food."

He says they're expecting a large crowd.

"There's nine buses coming from Montreal area. They called us, they wanted to make sure there's a place for them to park, and I said 'yes, no problem'. So, a lot of people coming this year hopefully. So, as long as the weather helps us a little bit, and we'll be good."

Tawil says they invite everyone to come and try the food.

"Shish-kabob, and chicken kabob, and kafta, hummus, tabouli, all that available. It's going to be all outside under a canopy. Everything is cooking the right way to be cooked. We invite everybody to come and give it a try."

The festival is held by the Leamington Lebanese Club and Saint Anthony's Parish Church.

Mass will also take place on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m.

The Lebanese Club is located at 447 along Highway 77 in Leamington.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi