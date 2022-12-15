Annual pace of housing starts increased 105 per cent in November in Windsor

The Windsor area went against the national trend when it came to the pace of housing starts in November.

In the Windsor area, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in November was 1,494, compared to 728 in October, a 105 per cent increase.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts across Canada in November edged down 0.2 per cent compared with October.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in November was 264,159 units, down from 264,581 in October.

The CMHC reports single-detached starts in the Windsor area increased 31 per cent in November to 546, up from 416 in October 2022.

Single-detached urban starts across Canada fell seven per cent to 52,229.