Annual 'To Kingsville With Love' returns this year at Kingsville Community Church

A holiday tradition will be continuing this year in the Town of Kingsville.

Kingsville Community Church will be hosting its annual 'To Kingsville With Love' free holiday meal on December 28.

This year, the church will be offering a takeout option, and a dine-in option, however both have limited availability and registration is required.

The church has meals for approximately 450 people.

The meal will include turkey, sides, salads, and buns, as well a dessert.

Tom Harmon, Lead Pastor at Kingsville Community Church, says this event is so motivating to help those in the community.

"To give people just a really good holiday meal this time of the year, and to bring the community together, doing something together."

He says plenty of food will be given away.

"Turkey with all of the trimmings, dressing and gravy, there's dessert which is a type of an apple cake with caramel drizzled on it. And it's going to be really good. There'll be salad, there will be buns, and everything freshly made right here on the premises."

Harmon says registration is filling up.

"We still have a number of registrations open, but registrations are coming in pretty quick. So, if people are intending on being a part of the meal we really do encourage them to register. The best way to register is online."

Those interested in volunteering for the event, or those looking to register for a meal can find more information by clicking here.

Kingsville Community Church is located at 1860 Division Road North.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi