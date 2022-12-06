Annual turkey giveaway returns to Leamington after two-year hiatus

'Talking Over Turkey' is back in Leamington to help those in need this holiday season following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The turkey giveaway event is planned for Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sherk Street and Georgia Avenue, at the north corner of the Nature Fresh Recreation Centre in the town.

Organizer Mike Diab says they expect to handout 650 to 700 frozen turkey food boxes which includes a loaf of bread, several canned items, a bag of onions, a bag of carrots, some dried pasta and pasta sauce along with other non-perishable food items.

Diab says the need is very high this year compared to their last event in 2019.

"We're up around another 100 turkeys this year. Turkeys are expensive as well, they've almost double in price. We're very grateful for all the support from our donors and sponsors," he says.

Diab says the line-up usually starts around 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

"Several hundred people show up and we give out as much as we can and all that we can. It's first come, first serve, although we do our best to accommodate as many people and as many families as possible," he says.

Diab adds so many donors and sponsors have really stepped up to help this year including Sunbrite, Highbury Canco, the Real Canadian Superstore, Lakeside Bakery, Dominos, Festival Tent, and McDonald's Restaurants of Essex County, along with a large number of individuals playing a part to help them store the turkeys ahead of the giveaway.

He says the whole idea of the event is to "pay it forward on a mega-scale, because we only do well when we're all healthy."