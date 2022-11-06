The annual Windsor-St. Clair Rotary TV Auction makes a return this month.

The 36th annual event runs from Friday, November 18 to Saturday, November 19 with 100 per cent of the proceeds going toward charitable endeavours by the Rotary Club of Windsor-St. Clair.

Over 400 items will be auctioned.

Items include sports memorabilia, sports tickets, art pieces, gifts, gift certificates for local restaurants, entertainment and services.

Rotary member John Weese says it's a great way to help underprivileged people.

"It is our major fundraiser of the year, we couldn't even touch the projects that we do if it wasn't for this auction. To be on the airwaves and have this two-night auction, we're so grateful to the community, it's just a blessing of their involvement every year."

Weese says there is a wide variety of items being auctioned.

"In preparation, I was looking at some of the items and someone donated Red Wings tickets and I said that's interesting I might be interested in buying those, there are four of them, $185 and they are lower bowl which is just incredible so that might be a major item."

The TV auction is the largest fundraising event for the Rotary Club of Windsor-St. Clair and is expected to raise $60,000.

The auction can be watched on Your TV.

