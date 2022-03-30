Another 124 high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 124 new high risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Officials say there is now 328 active high risk cases in the area.

A total of 41 people are receiving hospital care for COVID, including five cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, 592 deaths have been recorded in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit officials also reports 16 active outbreaks in the area, with six in a long-term care or retirement home, three hospital unit outbreaks, and seven community outbreaks.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five years of age and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

83.4 per cent of individuals have received two doses.

50.8 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster dose.