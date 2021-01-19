Another 15 COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 173 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, six deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and nine were from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 15 are related to outbreaks, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and 144 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,519 active cases in the community.

121 confirmed cases are in hospital with 17 people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,230 cases since the pandemic began with 8,439 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 27 workplace outbreaks, four hospital outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have been 271 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.