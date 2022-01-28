Another $200,000 provide to pay for improvements to Windsor's McKee Park

A funding boost to help pay for the redevelopment of McKee Park in Sandwich Town on Windsor's west end.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefit Plan is providing $200,000 to help pay for the $400,000 upgrade.

The McKee Park Redevelopment Project is also being funded with $150,000 allocated from the City's capital budget and another $50,000 coming from ward funds.

The McKee Park enhancements planned as part of this project include the following:

- Phase 1 - Boardwalk and gazebo installation

- Phase 2 - Trails, lighting, silos and benches

- Phase 3 - Playground installation

The first two phases of McKee Park project begin in March and will run consecutively, with expected completion by fall 2022.

By the end of 2022, a new accessible large playground is planned to be installed at McKee Park, funded separately as part of the previously announced $9.4-million Playground Rehabilitation Program.