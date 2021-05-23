Another 51 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There are 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex today.

The Health Unit says 23 are the result of close contact with a confirmed case while 5 are community acquired and 19 remain under investigation.

There's now 361 active infections in the region, almost 200 of them are a variant of concern.

18 people are in hospital.

Nearly 225,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Anyone 12-years of age and older can now book an appointment at a local mass vaccination site or through a pharmacy that has Pfizer doses as its the only vaccine approved for use in youth.

The Health Unit says it is strongly encouraged that those under 16 years of age be accompanied by their custodial parent or guardian.