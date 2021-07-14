Another Beagle Reported Stolen Found in Windsor

Lakeshore OPP have recovered a third dog that was part of a theft of dogs back in June.

According to police the dog was found in the City of Windsor and four are still missing.

Police also say one of the female beagles that is still missing was pregnant and should have given birth by now, so officers are also concerned there may be beagle puppies circulating and they are concerned for their wellbeing.

Officers were initially called to a property on Lions Club Road for a report of a theft on June 5. According to police, the property was broken into sometime in the early morning hours and seven beagles were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.