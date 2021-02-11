Another Big Lottery Win for a Windsor Man

A Windsor man has struck it rich, again.

Mark Hillman matched the last six of seven numbers on his Lotto Max ticket on November 3, 2020 to win $100,000 — and it appears luck is on Hillman's side.

According to a release from Ontario Lottery and Gaming, the 58-year-old construction worker also won big last summer, bringing home another $100,000.

Hillman says he's feeling lucky and fortunate and plans to invest his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rose Convenience on Wyandotte Street West in Windsor.