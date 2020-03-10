Another Candidate is Seeking the Ward 7 Windsor City Council Seat

An eighth candidate has come forward to run in the Ward 7 byelection in Windsor.

Albert Saba has filed his nomination papers for the upcoming byelection, making him the eighth candidate to enter the race.

He finished last in the 2018 municipal election, receiving just six per cent of the vote in the ward race. Irek Kusmierczyk won the seat with 70 per cent of the vote.

Saba says he's excited about the chance to represent the ward.

"I ran because, first I am a resident of that ward and for the last election, I run and I got the opportunity to speak to residents, my neighbours and even now, I am knocking on the doors," he says. "I know that the issues are my issues."

Saba says his platform is similar to his plan in 2018 and he will focus on a number of issues including infrastructure, creating new jobs, lowering the cost of housing and public safety.

He also believes those running for the seat should actually live in the ward.

The byelection was called after Kusmierczyk vacated the seat following his win in the 2019 federal election. He was elected the Liberal M-P for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on March 13 to file their nomination papers.

The byelection is set for April 27.

Igor Dzaic, Barbara Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, Howard Weeks and Thérèse Papineau have already filed their nomination papers to run in the byelection.