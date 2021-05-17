Another Church Member Charged in Chatham-Kent

Another church member in Chatham-Kent has been charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Chatham-Kent police were called to Old Colony Mennonite Church Sunday morning for a report of a gathering happening at the church on Cundle Line in Charing Cross.

According to police, an officer saw roughly 50 cars in the parking lot and several people leaving the church when the service was completed.

A 37-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged.