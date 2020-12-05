Another Cohort Dismissed From a Windsor School Due to COVID-19

Another cohort of students has been dismissed from a Windsor school due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has told 19 students from Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School not to attend school on Monday.

According to a release from the board, the latest confirmed case of the virus was part of the Sports Academy program at Central Park Athletics and was not at the school's main campus.

A voice message to the entire school community was sent Friday evening to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual.

Parents are advised to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill.

The board says this latest case is a separate cohort of students from the one dismissed on Nov. 26 from Corpus Christi.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit indicated on Dec. 2 that there were at least seven confirmed cases of the virus in a single classroom in that situation and that particular outbreak was limited to that cohort which was already dismissed.