iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Another COVID-19 Case at Comber's Centennial Central Public School

AM800-News-Centennial-Central-Public-School.jpg

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 at Centennial Central Public School in Comber.

According to the board, a student has tested positive and close contacts have been notified.

They are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Last week, the board announced a staff member at the school tested positive.

The board posted the latest confirmed case on its website on Tuesday.

Centennial Central is located on Taylor Avenue.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE