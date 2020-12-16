Another COVID-19 Case at Comber's Centennial Central Public School
The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 at Centennial Central Public School in Comber.
According to the board, a student has tested positive and close contacts have been notified.
They are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Last week, the board announced a staff member at the school tested positive.
The board posted the latest confirmed case on its website on Tuesday.
Centennial Central is located on Taylor Avenue.