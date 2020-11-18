Another COVID-19 Case at UWindsor

There is another case of COVID-19 at the University of Windsor.

According to a release from the university, the case has been confirmed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit but it is unrelated to the previous cases reported at the university.

The university goes on to say "the affected member of the campus community is self isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken."

The university continues to work with the local health unit and at this time there is no additional risk to the campus community.

Last Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at a student residence at the university after an unauthorized Halloween party on campus.

18 people attended the party with five testing positive for COVID-19.