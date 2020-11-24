Another COVID-19 Case Found at UWindsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at the University of Windsor.

According to a release from the university, a member of the campus community is self-isolating and and there is no additional risk to students and staff.

Due to the pandemic, the majority of classes are being held online this semester and anyone who attends campus must first complete a self-assessment survey.

The university saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on November 3.