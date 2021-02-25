iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Another COVID-19 Case Reported at Central Public School

AM800-News-Central-Public-School-Website.jpg

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 at Central Public School in Windsor.

According to the board, a student has tested positive and close contacts have been notified.

School officials say they are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

A staff member at the school also tested positive earlier this week.

The board posted the latest confirmed case on its website on Feb. 24.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE