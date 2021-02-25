Another COVID-19 Case Reported at Central Public School
The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 at Central Public School in Windsor.
According to the board, a student has tested positive and close contacts have been notified.
School officials say they are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
A staff member at the school also tested positive earlier this week.
The board posted the latest confirmed case on its website on Feb. 24.