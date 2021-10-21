Another COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex; 22 new cases

The local health unit is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, along with one additional death.

The death was of a woman in her 70's from the community.

Of the 22 confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, and six are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 202 active cases in the community, with 142 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,787 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,776 are the Delta variant.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, nine school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a retirement home.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,324 cases since the pandemic began with 19,604 listed as resolved.

There have been 461 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 631,751 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.