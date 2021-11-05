Another COVID-19 related death in Windsor-Essex; 36 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 60s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 24 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are community acquired, and five are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 193 active cases in the community, with 117 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,017 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,003 are the Delta variant.

There are four workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, and four community outbreaks.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,644 cases since the pandemic began with 19,985 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 641,951 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.8 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.