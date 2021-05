For the second day in a row, the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up walk-in clinic in Windsor.

The clinic is for individuals 18 and over, who are looking to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

According to a release, individuals must show proof of their age.

The clinic takes place today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or while supplies last at the centre's site at 3320 College Ave.