Another Daily COVID Record in Ontario

The provincial Ministry of Health is reporting a record-breaking 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In addition to the new cases, the province is also reporting 18 new deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 472 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 155 in York Region and 91 in Ottawa.

In total, 431 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 98 in intensive care.

Ninety-four long-term care homes, including four in Windsor-Essex, are currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ontario is set to release new COVID-19 projections Thursday.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown and other top provincial health officials are expected to provide new modelling for how the virus might spread in Ontario as the province has reported daily case increases above 1,000 for the past week.

According to provincial data, the seven-day average for daily case increases is now 1,217.



— With files from The Canadian Press