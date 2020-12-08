Another Death, 57 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has announced 57 new cases of COVID-19 and another death linked to the virus.

The latest victim is listed as a woman in her 70's, bringing the local death toll to 84 since the pandemic began.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 11 are listed as close contact with a confirmed case, two involve local health care workers and one involves an agri-farm worker while 43 cases are still under investigation.

There are now 491 active cases in the community with 37 people in the hospital receiving care for the virus, including 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Windsor-Essex has now recorded 4,111 cases since the pandemic began with 3,526 listed as resolved.

The health unit also announced another school outbreak.

The outbreak is at General Brock Public School on Sandwich Street.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson