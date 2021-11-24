Another death, 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and one more death.

The latest victim is a community based case involving a man in his 60's, pushing the death toll to 470 people since the pandemic began.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 24 cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, 20 cases are community acquired, one case is outbreak related, while 19 cases remain under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 374 active cases in the community with 19 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 5,258 variants of concern cases in the region.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, 15 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

22 confirmed cases are in the hospital, with five patients receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,374 cases since the pandemic began with 20,530 listed as resolved.

Locally, a total of 661,594 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to area residents.

To date, 86.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.