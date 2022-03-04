Another death and 106 new high risk cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 106 new high risk cases of COVID-19 in the region and another death.

The latest death announced Friday involved a man in his 70s from the community, bringing the death toll to 580 people since the pandemic began.

The health unit says there are now 275 active high risk cases in the area.

Officials also report 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital with six people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 18 active outbreaks in the region.

Two are workplace outbreaks, six are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and eight are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.8 per cent have received two doses.

53.6 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.