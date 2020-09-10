Another Death, Eight New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced one new death and eight new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Officials say the latest death is a man in his 60's who passed away in the hospital.

Of the new cases announced this morning, three are travel-related, one is the result of close contact with someone with the virus while four cases remain under investigation.

This area now has 2,569 confirmed cases of the virus, 75 people have died since the pandemic began, while 2,413 cases are listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at two long-term care or retirement homes and at one workplace.

More to come