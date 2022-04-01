Another death linked to COVID-19 and 101 new high risk cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 101 new high risk COVID-19 cases and another death linked to the virus.

There is now 383 high risk cases of the virus in the region.

Officials report that a man in his 80s from a long-term care home is the latest death linked to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, there has been 593 deaths in the area linked to the virus.

40 people are receiving hospital care for the virus, with two cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 14 active outbreaks with six listed in a long-term care or retirement home, two hospital unit outbreaks and six community outbreaks.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.4 per cent have received two doses.

50.9 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.