Another drop in high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex continues to experience a significant drop in high risk COVID-19 cases.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the region saw a 36.8 per cent drop in cases the week of April 25 to May 1 compared to the previous week.

The health unit is also reporting a drop in percent positivity by 6.9 percentage points.

The high risk case rate for the week is 112.0 cases per 100,000 population.

The health unit says the number of in-patient hospitalizations have also decreased in Windsor-Essex and ICU admissions remain low in the region.