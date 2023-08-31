Another ENCORE winner in Windsor.

69-year-old Philip Knuckle matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the July 29 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.

Knuckle, who is retired from hospitality, has been a regular lottery player for 30 years.

"I always say yes to ENCORE, and I always play my regular numbers," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

"I was at the store when I discovered my win. When the lottery terminal started to play a song, I realized I won and started shaking with excitement. I was so shocked that I couldn't talk - I was stuttering," he said.

Knuckle says his girlfriend started jumping up and down and gave him a big hug.

"She was so excited. It was my favourite moment of the win. Pure and unfiltered joy!" he added.

Knuckel says he'll be putting his win towards his retirement.

"I plan to treat myself to a beach vacation to relax and have some fun in the sun. I buy my tickets faithfully - but I never expected this," he concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kevin's Variety on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.