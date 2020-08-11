Another first for the Windsor Police Service.

The police service has announced the promotion of Sergeant Ed Armstrong.

Armstrong has been promoted to Staff Sergeant, making him the first Black Canadian in the history of the Windsor Police Service to achieve the ranking.

"I'm honoured to be the first Black Staff Sergeant with the Windsor Police Service but I just want to be clear, I wasn't promoted because the colour of my skin or my sex," says Armstrong. "I've been taught that hard work has no colour and is recognized and rewarded and I believe the Windsor Police Service shares these values in their promotional process."

He says the chief called him last Wednesday to share the good news.

"When they told me I was getting promoted, like I was overjoyed and shared that with my older sons, letting them know what happened with me and if you keep working hard, anything that you put your mind towards, you can achieve," says Armstrong.

Armstrong was hired by the the Windsor Police Service in 1998 and worked in several uniform positions before eventually being assigned to the Emergency Services Unit, becoming an expert instructor. He was eventually elevated to the position of a Team Leader.

Born and raised in Windsor, Staff Sergeant Armstrong attended Riverside High School, St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.

His promotion went into effect on Sunday August 9.

In October of 2019, Pam Mizuno was named the first female police chief in the history of the Windsor Police Service.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson