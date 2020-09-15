Another Five New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced five new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced this morning, three are residents of a retirement home, one is the result of international travel while the other is the result of close contact with someone with the virus.

The region now has 2,599 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 76 deaths. 2,437 cases have been listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at three long-term care or retirement homes.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed also confirmed the region is dealing with its second COVID-19 community cluster.