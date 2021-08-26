Another good season underway at Amherstburg Farmers' Market

The Amherstburg Farmers' Market opened in late April, and officials say the market season to this point has been fantastic.

One of the market coordinators, as well as co-owner of the GL Heritage Brewing Company, Jen Desjardins-Grondin says they've continued to grow week after week with a lot of interested small businesses and vendors.

"We are in the process of actually taking a few more applications in," she says. "We're looking to bring a few more in over the few weekends and we're pretty much booked after that all the way to the end of the season."

The response from vendors has been very positive.

Desjardins-Grondin says the support from the community has been extraordinary, with vendors routinely selling out within hours of opening.

"We open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m., so it's always a good idea for shoppers to come early to have their first choice of everything," she says.

This is the 11th year for the Farmers Market in Amherstburg, and the second year in the market's new location on the property at 8728 Howard Ave. and Essex Rd. 9.

Jen Desjardins-Grondin says everyone involved has been very pleased with the setup, and they expect that to continue until season's end.

"We work really hard every week to make sure everything is very organized and to see how this market has grown it fills us with immense pride," she says.

The market runs until the end of October.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Rob Hindi