Another Honour for LaSalle Swimmer

Two-time world 100-metre backstroke champion Kylie Masse has been named Swimming Canada's top female swimmer for a third straight year.

The 23-year-old LaSalle native became the first Canadian to win back-to-back gold medals at the world championships when she defended her title this year in South Korea.

Since her bronze medal performance at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Masse has won every major 100-metre backstroke race she has entered.

She also won the bronze in the 200-metre backstroke at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea and also helped the women's 4x100 medley relay team to a third-place finish.

Masse will be one of the Canadian swimmers to watch at next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.