Another Huge Bust at the Bluewater Bridge

For the second time in two months authorities at the Blue Water Bridge have confiscated a suspected shipment of cocaine from a semi-truck.

A 55-year-old Quebec man was stopped at the Point Edward checkpoint where a search turned up 50 bricks of the drug in the cab of the truck.

It has an estimated value of $2.5-million.

Daniel Leduc was taken into custody by Canadian Border agents and is facing charges of importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He's being held in custody for a court appearance Monday.

In November, a truck driver with an estimated 50 blocks of cocaine was stopped at the same border crossing.