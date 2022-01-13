Another jump in COVID-19 cases at local hospitals

The local health unit is reporting 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 409 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 16 are community acquired, two are outbreak related and 378 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,711 active cases in the community.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, 29 community outbreaks, six hospital outbreaks and 23 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 30,368 cases since the pandemic began with 26,151 listed as resolved.

There have been 506 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 827,141 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.