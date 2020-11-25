Another Jump in Windsor-Essex COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 19 are from close contacts with a confirmed case, five are workers in the agri-farm sector, two are travel related, two were community acquired, one is a healthcare worker and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit is monitoring 341 active cases of the virus with 18 people now in the hospital, five of which are in the ICU.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette also gave an update on the outbreak at Frank W. Begly Public School, saying there are now 43 confirmed cases — 35 students and eight staff members.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Windsor-Essex has recorded 3,423 cases, 77 deaths and 3,005 cases resolved.