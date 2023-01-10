Another local downtown business faces vandalism 

More vandalism in downtown Windsor.

Shawarma Palace, located at 276 Ouellette Avenue, had its front window smashed during the day Monday.

This incident comes after numerous break-ins and vandalism to various businesses throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Renaldo Agostino, Ward 3 City Councillor, is friends with owner of the restaurant and was called as soon as the incident took place.

A silver vehicle was driving by Shawarma Palace, someone was in the back seat and rolled their back window down before throwing a rock at the window, shattering it.

Agostino says luckily due to cameras, police were able to catch who threw the rock.

"We actually caught the guy because of HD cameras were there recording everything. Within minutes, I had been contacted by the owner of the business, and within an hour we had the license plate, we had the video, and then within a few hours we had the culprit."

He says there are solutions to some of the issues that have been occurring.

"Part of the plan is going to be bringing everyone together, creating a type of 'dream-team' scenario where we're dealing with mental health, where we're dealing with policing, where we're dealing with obviously criminals. Bringing all of these people together and then finding solutions by working together."

He says he doesn't understand how anyone could vandalize other people's properties.

"Why would anybody want to drive by in a car, and roll down their back window in broad daylight and throw rocks or other projectiles through windows? It doesn't make any sense to me why any human being would have that motivation, but regardless of that fact, they've been caught and we're going to find out why."

Agostino adds he's unsure of the cost of the damage to the restaurant.

Last week, La Vern’s Market in the 100 block of University Avenue was targeted when their front window was smashed with a rock and butter tarts were stolen.

La Vern’s says there was approximately $2,500 in damages.