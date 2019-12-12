Another Request for Safe Access Zone Around WRH

A local feminist group is hoping the Board of Directors at Windsor Regional Hospital will change its mind.

Feminists for Action Windsor is asking for a 150 metre safe access zone around hospital property — something the board of directors decided against in August.

The group 40 Days for Life Windsor is known to hold anti-abortion vigils on Tecumseh Rd. between Kildare Rd. and Byng Rd.

A safe access zone would move them farther down Tecumseh Rd. away from the hospital.

Feminists for Action Windsor Co-Founder Lauren Crowley says the zone would allow patients to be protected from what she calls "dissuasion or negative messaging."

"We are hopeful that Windsor regional doesn't see this as a deterrent but rather as an opportunity to take their obligated step to do what is necessary to protect their patients," says Crowley.

Meanwhile, Laurie Eberhardt of 40 Days for Life Windsor says the safe access zone isn't necessary and it goes against her group's freedom of expression.

"We're already a full city block away from the front doors of the hospital, we remain on the sidewalk, we've made an agreement with the hospital that we will keep our vigil to Tecumseh Rd. rather than being able to walk around the whole perimeter of the sidewalk."

Crowley says not imposing a 150 metre barrier because the group is peaceful, doesn't mean things couldn't change.

"Not implementing a safe access zone based strictly on that reason allows that space to be utilized by other groups that may come along with more extreme views and more aggressive tactics," she says. "Additionally, advocating against somebody's right to access healthcare, is not peaceful."

According to Eberhardt, the group doesn't protest. She says they would call it more like a prayer vigil.

"Often there is only one of two or a handful of individuals at any given hour," Eberhardt explains.

Crowley says her group's main concern is people accessing the hospital through public transit.

"The stop is right by where those individuals are protesting and for somebody coming to the hospital to have to face that judgement and feel as though there are people who disagree with their fundamental right to make their own choices about their own healthcare," says Crowley.

When it comes to push-back, Eberhardt says they rarely face significant negative reactions.

"The way that the hospital is set up with the parking lot is that there's not very often a lot of interaction with passersby," she says. "We have had people stop by to talk to us on occasion, most often the people that stop to talk say 'thank you very much for being here.' "

Because the board of directors at Windsor Regional Hospital has already voted against the safe-zone, it would take another notice of motion at a board meeting to open up another discussion and vote.