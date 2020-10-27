Another Shutdown Coming for Windsor Assembly Plant

Windsor Assembly Plant will have an additional shut down next month.

According to a tweet from Unifor Local 444 announced production has been cancelled from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9. — workers are already coming off a shut down from Sept. 28 to Oct. 16

There are roughly 4,500 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant since the facility moved to a two-shift operation in July.

The layoff comes just weeks after the ratification of a new three-year deal with Fiat Chrysler Canada that promised a new product line in the plant by 2024.