Another Step Toward Allowing Tiny Homes in Amherstburg

Tiny home communities are one step closer to becoming a reality in Amherstburg.

Council has passed a bylaw allowing smaller secondary dwellings, but at this point they must be attached to or located near a primary residence.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the next step is a bylaw to allow tiny homes to be built on their own.

"It was very well received. I've had a couple ideas on where you could put them in town. Right now though, with what we're able to do with our bylaws, is secondary dwellings. So as long as it meets all the requirements, you could do so in that respect," he says.

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo seen after a council meeting on November 25, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Back in October, students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School brought the idea of tiny homes to council as a way to tackle the affordable housing backlog while cutting back on energy use as well.

DiCarlo says he's looking forward to seeing what builders come up with.

"I've got to tell you I'm usually interested in what the community is interested in and it really opens the door to what you might be able to do in the Town of Amherstburg, but it is something where it looks like we're moving forward with it," he says.

DiCarlo adds that he's been hearing nothing but positive things from the community.

"I've gotten a lot of positive feedback on it, especially from seniors who want to stay in a dwelling by themselves and this really helps with that. Also from young people starting out or people who really have no interest in building a family," he says.

Tiny homes, typically less than 500-square-feet, resemble a cabin or cottage, but include all the amenities of a larger home.