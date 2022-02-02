Another stunt driving charge handed out by Lakeshore OPP

For the second time this past weekend, Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a local for Stunt Driving and having alcohol in their system following a traffic stop.

According to police, on January 31 at 12:29 a.m. an OPP officer from the Lakeshore Detachment was conducting radar patrols on County Road 22 and saw a BMW travelling at a high rate of speed.

The officer clocked the speed of the vehicle at a rate of 188 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone, and preceded to initiate a traffic stop.

After speaking with the driver, it was apparent he had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage at which time a roadside screening device was administered.

Police say as a result of the traffic stop, 19-year-old Nicholas James Papp from Lakeshore faces charges of Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed and Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero.

Papp was issued a 3 day drivers licence suspension for the alcohol offence, a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute for the speeding offence.

He's scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.