Another successful Strawberry Festival in LaSalle

Councillors in LaSalle got an update on Tuesday evening about this year's Strawberry Festival, and it was a resounding success.

As the first major event in LaSalle since the pandemic began, officials report there was a total attendance of 33,250 over the four-day event, up from an average of 25,000 in previous years.

Total revenue was $225,000, exceeding budgeted amounts by 42 per cent according to officials, and in particular, gate revenue exceeded expectations on a daily basis and was 70 per cent over budgeted amounts.

Mayor Marc Bondy says it was great to see such a show of support, and while the financial impact is obviously nice there's one other aspect he's proud of.

"No issues to deal with, so security did a good job along with LaSalle Police. It's nice to see profit, but we don't aim to make money, the intent is to give residents something where they can go and relax and enjoy with the children. To make some money at the end is a bonus, so we're happy."

The report showed that the 2022 Strawberry Festival resulted in a surplus of $51,900, and the festival cumulative surplus came in at $113,500.

Bondy says there were a lot of positives to take away.

"There's pre-sales, there's less cash so that's less that we have to deal with," Bondy continued. "Things are all moving in a direction of less strain on our staff, and it's nice to see the profit."

This was the first time the festival offered advanced online admission sales, as well as using a digital point of sale system for sales at the gate.

There was a total of $33,098 in advanced ticket sales.

Bondy says all around it was a great report to read because there were no downfalls.

"Can we improve a little bit here and there? Absolutely. They're looking at things to do next year, and one idea might be if it's a pre-sale and you've already pre-paid go in a certain line, and if you haven't go in another. Because we did hear some complaints about the lines," he said.

Officials say feedback on the festival from a variety of sources has already been solicited and will be incorporated into planning for the 2023 version of the event, which is already underway.

This was the last Strawberry Festival for Bondy as mayor, but he says the success of the 2022 festival is a direct result of the commitment of employees at every level and every department.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi