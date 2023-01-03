Another successful year for Bright Lights Windsor

A successful year so far for Bright Lights Windsor.

Since early December, thousands of attendees have visited the event in Jackson Park to celebrate the holiday season.

This year the event features several different attractions including special zones like Wish Upon a Star, Winter Wonderland, and a new Royal Promenade in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The special events coordinator for the City of Windsor Teanna Lindsay says the event has been bigger and better each year.

She says the general reception for the event has been great.

"We had a record number for our WE made it: Holiday Market and each week we're seeing brand new vendors. We had new vendors that have never participated before and new makers, artisans, restaurants and food, it's just been a wonderful response and there is a little extra magic at Bright Lights this year."

Lindsay says Windsorites remain in a festive mood even past Christmas.

"On Thursday night with the mild temperatures, we saw thousands of attendees and over 600 families riding the trains, there is an excitement and interest even past the Christmas holidays."

She says they have seen thousands of attendees come to the attraction.

"There is still lots of time to participate and if you would like to take a look at our attractions you can go to brightlightswindsor.ca. You can check out the various vendors we have, restaurants and food, we have different entertainers on Fridays and Saturday nights and the train will be running nightly from 6 to 8:30 p.m."

The attraction features a sensory-friendly night on Tuesdays with no music.

The event also features a full holiday market on Fridays and Saturdays and the Holiday Train which runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Those who would like to visit the attraction can still do so until Sunday, January 8.

The event runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.