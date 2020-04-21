Another Ticket Issued Over Non-Compliance in Windsor

Windsor Police have issued another ticket under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

In a tweet sent out Monday, police say they received 131 COVID-19 related calls for service during the week of April 12-18, issuing one ticket for violating an emergency order.

Details around what led to the ticket being issued were not released.

Officers also issued seven documented warnings.

The emergency order issued by the province allows for the enforcement of the order which includes the closure of all non-essential workplaces, outdoor amenities such as parks and recreational areas, public places and bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on social gatherings of more than five people.

The first non-compliance ticket in the Windsor area was issued in early April to a London man.

On April 7, officers were called to the 800-block of Arthur Road for a report of a resident wanting someone removed from their home.

Police were told the suspect was acting aggressively and possibly in possession of a weapon.

An investigation determined the man was not following physical distancing protocol and a $750 ticket was issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

It was also found the suspect had several outstanding warrants.

He was arrested without incident.